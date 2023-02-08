New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after buying an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FHN opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

