Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Medpace worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Medpace by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Medpace by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Medpace by 85.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $234.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $241.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

