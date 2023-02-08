New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.43 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Globant worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Globant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.62. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.44.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

