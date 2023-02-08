ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.58% of ACI Worldwide worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.9 %

ACI Worldwide Profile

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

