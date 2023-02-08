New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,429 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.14% of Avid Bioservices worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 201,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $845,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 82.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $476,416. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.84. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

