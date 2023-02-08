New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.53 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

