New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 106,349 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106,349 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

