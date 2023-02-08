New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,601 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE PEAK opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

See Also

