Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Robert Half International worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of RHI opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

