New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,605 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Landstar System worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.4 %

Landstar System stock opened at $185.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

