Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 530,974 GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMW)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 530,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 260,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSRMW opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

