Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMW – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

SPCMW opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

