Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 403,900 Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,900 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the second quarter worth about $85,000.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIGW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

