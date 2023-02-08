Periscope Capital Inc. Has $80,000 Holdings in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,379 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KYCHR. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

KYCHR opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

