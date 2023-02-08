Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.86) to GBX 2,950 ($35.46) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

