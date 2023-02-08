Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 169.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

