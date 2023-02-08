Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $116.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

