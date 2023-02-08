Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

