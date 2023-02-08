Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $159.70 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

