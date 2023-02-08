Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,531 shares of company stock valued at $18,331,555. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE SLB opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

