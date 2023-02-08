Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $120.52 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

