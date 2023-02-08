Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $121,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 19,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $217,146.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,684.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,473 shares of company stock valued at $822,489. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAV opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

