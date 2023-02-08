Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 97,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 158,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

