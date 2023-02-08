MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Position Lessened by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,060 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 159.1% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 986,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 605,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 631.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 258,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 103,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 37.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
MeiraGTx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.
MeiraGTx Company Profile
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.