Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

