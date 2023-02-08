Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Herc Price Performance

Herc Announces Dividend

Shares of HRI opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,542 shares of company stock worth $72,790,947 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.