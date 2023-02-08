Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Equitable worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Equitable by 78.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 645,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284,522 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 116.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Up 2.1 %

EQH stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

