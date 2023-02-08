New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 126,364 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,364 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.41% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

