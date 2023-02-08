New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of DoorDash worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

NYSE DASH opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.46.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,106,441. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

