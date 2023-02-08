CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1,501.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CTS were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 14.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of CTS opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

