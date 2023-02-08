New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,653 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Match Group worth $14,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 528,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 60,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Match Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

