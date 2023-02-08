New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.23 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

