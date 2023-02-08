New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,613 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,563 shares of company stock worth $20,960,664. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $677.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $622.67 and a 200 day moving average of $524.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $710.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

