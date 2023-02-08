New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 14.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 302,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,164,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,655,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $865,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Pool by 14.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 0.1 %

Pool stock opened at $391.83 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.55.

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.