New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.31 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Paylocity worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $232.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.
