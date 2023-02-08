New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 983 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Bruker worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 172.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

