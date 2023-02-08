New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,149 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,771 shares of company stock worth $1,741,752. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

