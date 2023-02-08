New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,230 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New York Times by 34,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,595 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 659,430 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Stock Up 1.0 %

New York Times Announces Dividend

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

