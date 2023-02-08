New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.21% of Veracyte worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of VCYT opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,939 shares of company stock worth $5,006,381 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

