New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,620 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

