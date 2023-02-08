New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of Cactus worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cactus by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 930,673 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,449,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

WHD opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

