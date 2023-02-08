New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,230 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 656.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Stock Up 1.0 %

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NYT shares. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

