New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.49% of NewMarket worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NEU opened at $357.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $370.58.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

