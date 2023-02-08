Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.00

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$25.70, with a volume of 4171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.30. The company has a market cap of C$297.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Bill Hammond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.79, for a total transaction of C$108,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,578,476. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $296,676.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

