Alina (LON:ALNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.77.

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

