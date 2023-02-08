Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Down 5.7%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.65. 37,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 81,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on CMBM. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.
Cambium Networks Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.98 million, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $7,995,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambium Networks (CMBM)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.