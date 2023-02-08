Robinson (LON:RBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.00

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 98.20 ($1.18), with a volume of 38215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.14).

Robinson Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.08. The company has a market cap of £16.75 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Robinson

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

