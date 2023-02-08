Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 5.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 38,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 146,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.