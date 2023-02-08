Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 5.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 38,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 146,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.