PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 5.9%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $36.78. 78,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 293,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
See Also
