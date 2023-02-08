PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 5.9%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $36.78. 78,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 293,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock worth $1,829,318 in the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.