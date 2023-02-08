Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Down 6%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 315,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,444,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

